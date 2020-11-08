State Rajyotsava award conferred

November 8, 2020

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa conferred this year’s Kannada Rajyotsava award, given by the Government of Karnataka, on 65 eminent personalities of the State at a ceremony held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the State Capital yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said that Kannada should be given the first priority in the State and the Government was committed for that. Quoting poet laureate Kuvempu who had said that no other language of the country has the richness of Kannada, he said that our land, literature, language, culture and traditions are very much part of our daily life. Pointing out that our homeland is like our mother, the CM said that Kannada language should get the same treatment and respect given to our mothers.

Highlighting the need for preserving the strength and beauty of Kannada, Yediyurappa said that all the awardees have contributed for the growth of our land, language and culture, in their own ways.

Reiterating that the State Government was committed for the growth and promotion of Kannada on all fronts, he said that the Government has declared one year (Nov. 21 to Oct. 31) as Kannada Kayaka Varsha, meaning Kannada Action Year.

From left: Sculptor N.S. Janardhan Murthy, Yoga Exponent-cum-Ayurveda Practitioner Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, Educationist Dr. Puttasiddaiah and Konkani Poet Valerian D’Souza (Vally Vagga) are seen receiving the Rajyotsava Award given by the Government of Karnataka, on the occasion of 65th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru yesterday. Also seen are Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, MP Tejasvi Surya, Dy.CM Laxman Savadi and Kannada & Culture Minister C.T. Ravi.

Sculptor N.S. Janardhan Murthy, Yoga exponent-cum-Ayurveda Practitioner Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, veteran educationist Dr. Puttasiddaiah and Editor of Sadhvi daily C. Maheshwaran from Mysuru district, Yakshagana artiste Bangar Achari and educationist Dr. R. Ramakrishna from Chamarajanagar district, Film Director A.T. Raghu from Kodagu district, N. Venkobarao, Anasuya and Dr. Hampanahalli Thimmegowda from Hassan district and V. Lakshminarayana and Dr. K.S. Rajanna from Mandya district were among the 65 awardees, the list of which was announced on Oct. 28.

The award carries a purse of Rs. 1 lakh, a 20-gram Gold medal and a citation.