Joe elected as US President, Kamala VP
Joe elected as US President, Kamala VP

November 8, 2020

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden has been chosen as the 46th President of the United States of America, after defeating President and Republican Donald Trump in a closed US Presidential polls.

Biden said he was humbled by the trust America had placed in him and reached out to those Americans who did not vote for him.

“I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance,” Biden said. “This is the time to heal in America.” California Senator Kamala Harris, his running mate, who will make history as the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to become Vice-President said.

