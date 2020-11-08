CM gives nod for merger of four GPs into MCC fold

November 8, 2020

2 GPs to be upgraded as City Municipalities

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has given his consent for the much-awaited merger of four Gram Panchayats (GPs) — Srirampura, Bogadi, Chamundi Hill and Hinkal — into Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

Besides, permission has been given to upgrade Koorgalli and Kadakola GPs as City Municipalities.

A delegation of elected representatives led by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj held a meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on bringing several GPs under the Corporation limits.

The meeting also decided to give the administrative approval to issue title deed to all owners of sites distributed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after 2005.

Prior to the meeting with the CM, the delegation met Minister Byrati Basavaraj and discussed with him regarding the inclusion of certain GPs into the Corporation limits for overall development of city. After the meeting, the delegation met the CM and submitted a memorandum to which he gave his consent on the spot.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who too was present in the meeting, told Star of Mysore that “the CM has given his consent. The proposal will be placed before the State Cabinet which will take a final call. Then it will go to Department of Urban Development for further course of action.”

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev complimented the District Minister for his interest on city development and said certain technical issues which were coming in the way of development was also brought to his notice. The Minister has not only given solutions for various problems but has also promised to get sanctioned many more projects from the State Government for further development of Mysuru.

Others who participated in the meeting included MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and Senior Officers concerned.

It may be mentioned here that the elected representatives of Mysuru are striving for the merger of certain GPs into the Corporation limits to put pressure on the State Government to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation as Greater Mysuru (Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike). According to them, more funds would come from both State and Union Governments by upgrading the MCC as Greater Mysuru.

Recently, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda had walked out of the MCC Council Meeting for not including the subject on the merger of GPs into the Corporation fold despite it being discussed at the Minister-level meetings in Bengaluru. However, the Corporators are divided over this issue and wanted to have a detailed debate before giving approval.

Restoration of Devaraja, Lansdowne buildings

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has directed officials concerned to give a report within 15 days on what needs to be done to remove bottlenecks over the development of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings.

While a part of the ceiling of Lansdowne Building caved in during August 2012 killing four persons, the Northern portion of Devaraja Market came crashing down in August 2016 due to lack of maintenance. Even after so many years, the fate of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building is just in talks and no concrete decision has been taken. Now the Minister has asked the officials to submit a report on restoration of these two heritage structures.