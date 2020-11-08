S.T. Ravikumar elected as MDJA President

November 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: S.T. Ravikumar (RK), Chief reporter of Star of Mysore and its sister publication Mysuru Mithra, was newly-elected as the President of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) in the elections held yesterday for the term 2020-23.

RK defeated his only rival C.M. Kirankumar by a huge margin of 110 votes. While RK bagged 220 votes, Kirankumar could manage just 110 votes.

M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj) was declared elected as City Vice-President (99 votes), M. Subramanya as General Secretary (236), P. Rangaswamy (Ranganna) as City Secretary (122) and Nagesh Panathale as Treasurer (118). Dharmapura Narayan was elected as Rural Vice-President (92 votes), while M. Mahadeva was elected as Rural Secretary (63).

Also, ten members were elected to City Executive Committee of MDJA. Those declared elected are: K.P. Nagaraj (124 votes), Kabini Beeresh (119), Rangaswamy M. Madapura (107), A. Krishnoji Rao (107), R. Krishna (104), Shivamurthy Juptimath (99), Machamma Mallige (89), N. Suresh (89), M. Dhananjaya (75) and R. Raghu (68).

Earlier, Ramakrishnegowda (K.R. Nagar taluk), D.R. Mahesh (Hunsur taluk), M. Narayan (T. Narasipur taluk), M.L. Ravikumar (H.D. Kote taluk) and Hullahalli Srinivas (Nanjangud taluk) were elected unopposed to the Rural Executive Committee.

The polling took place from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday at the MDJA office near Akkana Balaga School on Thyagaraja Road in city, during which 331 out of the 343 eligible members cast their votes. The counting of votes was taken up in the afternoon and the results were declared late evening.

All the elected will have a three year term (2020-23).

Senior Journalist M.S. Kashinath was the Returning Officer, while another senior journalist and writer Bannur K. Raju was the Assistant Returning Officer.