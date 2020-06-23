SSLC exam from June 25: All 139 exam centres to be open tomorrow
June 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: DDPI Panduranga, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that all 139 SSLC exam centres in Mysuru district will be open tomorrow (June 24) from 10 am to 2 pm to help students find their exam rooms and prevent rush on the exam day (starting from June 25).

The DDPI said that out of the total 39,822 students in Mysuru district, 851 students will be taking their exams in other districts while 338 students from other districts will be writing their exams in Mysuru district.

Pointing out that the Education Department for the first time has taken 54 KSRTC buses on rent at a cost of Rs. 5,000 per bus to ferry students to the exam centres, Panduranga said that the buses would pick up the students from designated spots and drop them to the exam centres and again pick them up from the exam centres and drop them to the designated spots.

Searching