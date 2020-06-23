Mysuru reports 21 COVID-19 cases; total stands at 191

June 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Coronavirus positive cases are increasing by the day and today, Mysuru reported 21 cases. The rising number of cases is a worrying factor for people who are just getting used to their normal routines post lockdown. With the latest 21 cases, the number of cumulative positive cases have gone up to 191. Of them, 112 cases have been cured and discharged.

The Administration too is on toes by sending Health and Police teams to seal down the areas where positive cases are emerging. Today’s 21 cases have to be confirmed by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily media bulletin in the evening. However, many areas where the positives are reported are being sealed and people there have been advised not to venture out of their homes.

Also, many offices, both Government and private are regulating the entry of visitors. Be it offices, hospitals, public offices like Police Stations, Mysuru City Corporation, CADA Office, Tahsildar Office and other public utility offices, people are either being screened with thermal scanners or being questioned at the entrance on the purpose of their visit.

Today’s one case has been reported from RBI where a 29-year-old CISF personnel who has a travel history of Jaipur in Rajasthan testing positive. The other cases are Gayathripuram Police quarters (50-year-old Policeman), Kothwal Ramaiah Road Devaraja Mohalla (28-year-old male), Rajkumar Road (54-year-old male), 28-year-old male, 60-year-old male, 53-year-old female and 79-year-old female from Raghavendra extension.

A 29-year-old female from Madegowda Circle has tested positive and she has a travel history of Chennai. A 23-year-old female from Housing Board Colony in Hootagalli, an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl from Srirampura Second Stage, 39-year-old female from RBI Note Printing Nagar, who has a travel history of Tamil Nadu has contracted the disease.

Primary contacts of P-9399 from Dattagalli, a 15-year-old female, 20-year-old male and 93-year-old male have tested positive. A 11-year-old boy, a 33-year-old female and 38-year-old male from Vijayanagar Railway Layout, all having travel history of Tamil Nadu, have tested positive. A 59-year-old Police constable from J.C. Nagar Third Cross and a 32-year-old male from Shivarampet who has a travel history of Rajasthan have tested positive.