Drive against narcotics: One arrested, 40 grams MDMA worth Rs. 4 lakh seized

March 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kuvempunagar Special Police team arrested one person and have seized 40 grams MDMA narcotic substance worth about Rs. 4 lakh from him.

The arrested has been identified as 28-year-old Shabeer, a resident of National Quarters, Kottacherry, Balla village of Kasargod district in Kerala, who was staying at a service apartment in Kuvempunagar Police limits.

Following a tip off, the special Police team on Mar. 17, raided Room No. 3 of Holiday Inn Service Apartment at Dattagalli, Kanakadasanagar in city and arrested Shabeer and seized the narcotic substance.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that accused Shabeer has one dacoity case registered against him at Hosadurga Police Station in Kasargod district and one case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him at Banaswadi Police Station in Bengaluru.

Police have instructed owners of service apartments and lodges to compulsorily obtain a copy of Aadhaar card or any other identity card and mobile phone number of customers before renting out rooms to them.