Drive against narcotics: One arrested, 40 grams MDMA worth Rs. 4 lakh seized
News

Drive against narcotics: One arrested, 40 grams MDMA worth Rs. 4 lakh seized

March 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kuvempunagar Special Police team arrested one person and have seized 40 grams MDMA narcotic substance worth about Rs. 4 lakh from him.

The arrested has been identified as 28-year-old Shabeer, a resident of National Quarters, Kottacherry, Balla village of Kasargod district in Kerala, who was staying at a service apartment in Kuvempunagar Police limits.

Following a tip off, the special Police team on Mar. 17, raided Room No. 3 of Holiday Inn Service Apartment at Dattagalli, Kanakadasanagar in city and arrested Shabeer and seized the narcotic substance.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that accused Shabeer has one dacoity case registered against him at Hosadurga Police Station in Kasargod district and one case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him at Banaswadi Police Station                                                                     in Bengaluru.

Police have instructed owners of service apartments and lodges to compulsorily obtain a copy of Aadhaar card or any other identity card and mobile phone number of customers before renting out rooms to them.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching