Two labourers’ shed destroyed as LPG cylinder explodes
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Two labourers’ shed destroyed as LPG cylinder explodes

March 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Two labourers’ sheds were completely destroyed when a LPG cylinder exploded at Ramabainagar in city yesterday.

Bhyrappa, a resident of the locality told SOM that Srirampura Gram Panchayat has undertaken works pertaining to construction of a water tank and laying of pipeline.

Temporary sheds have been constructed for the labourers on the roadside in Ramabainagar and yesterday at about 9 pm, the labourers arrived at the shed and began preparing to cook dinner using a 5-kg LPG cylinder, he added.

It is learnt that there was leakage of LPG from the cylinder resulting in the cylinder exploding and destroying the two sheds completely. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident,            Bhyrappa said.

Soon, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who arrived with a fire extinguishing vehicle, managed to douse the fire.

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