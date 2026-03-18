City gets new DCP (L&O)
News

City gets new DCP (L&O)

March 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has appointed IPS Officer Dr. Harsha Priyamvada as the new DCP (Law and Order) for Mysuru city,  the post that had been left vacant following the transfer of R.N. Bindu Mani as Kodagu SP.

A 2020 batch IPS Officer and  a native of Jharkhand, Dr. Harsha is an MBBS graduate. She has served as Assistant SP in Karkala Sub-Division, Udupi District before being posted as Superintendent of Police, CID in Bengaluru.

Similarly, 2016 batch IPS Officer Uma Prashanth, who was awaiting posting, was appointed Bengaluru CID SP and N.S. Shruthi was posted as DCP (Law and Order), Hubballi-Dharwad City Police.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching