City gets new DCP (L&O)

March 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has appointed IPS Officer Dr. Harsha Priyamvada as the new DCP (Law and Order) for Mysuru city, the post that had been left vacant following the transfer of R.N. Bindu Mani as Kodagu SP.

A 2020 batch IPS Officer and a native of Jharkhand, Dr. Harsha is an MBBS graduate. She has served as Assistant SP in Karkala Sub-Division, Udupi District before being posted as Superintendent of Police, CID in Bengaluru.

Similarly, 2016 batch IPS Officer Uma Prashanth, who was awaiting posting, was appointed Bengaluru CID SP and N.S. Shruthi was posted as DCP (Law and Order), Hubballi-Dharwad City Police.