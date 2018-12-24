Centre urged not to include Talavara, Parivara communities in ST list

Mysuru: Strongly opposing the moves to include Talavara and Parivara communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Karnataka, more than hundred tribals under the banner of Challakere-based Committee for Conservation of Myasa Beda (Myasa Nayaka) Tribal Culture, staged a demonstration in front of Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI) on Aniketana Road in Kuvempunagar, here this morning.

The tribals, who had come in buses from Chitradurga, Davanagere and Ballari districts, staged the demonstration in their traditional attire and holding sticks.

Accusing the KSTRI of submitting false and fabricated report to the Karnataka Government mentioning that Talavara and Parivara communities were synonymous with Nayaka tribe and that the two communities be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes, the protestors claimed that ‘Talavara’ actually meant village watchman, whose service was rendered by Besta or Gangamatha or Ambiga caste. Also ‘Parivara’ community members were palanquin-bearers who served the Mysore Royal family and lived in mainstream society, the protestors said and urged the Government of India not to include Talavara and Parivara in the ST list of Karnataka.

Maintaining that several attempts in the past to include ‘Talavara’ and ‘Parivara’ in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Karnataka had failed, the protestors questioned the KSTRI on recommending the two communities when they were actually not tribals.

Questioning the KSTRI on what basis it had referred Talavara and Parivara as synonymous of ‘Nayaka’ tribe, the protestors alleged that the KSTRI made the recommendation due to the influence of rich and powerful leaders of Talavara and Parivara communities.

Asserting that Talavara and Parivara does not have any tribal features, the protestors urged the Government of India to drop all the proceedings to include Talavara and Parivara in the list of Scheduled Tribes from Karnataka.

Later, the protestors submitted a memorandum at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and also at MP Pratap Simha’s Office in Jaladarshini Guest House.

Committee President Dr. Geregal Papaiah, office-bearers Doddamani Prasad, Lingaraju, Obalesh and others took part in the protest.

