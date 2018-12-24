Veteran musician Dr. Manik Bengeri conferred ‘Kala Nandana’ title

Mysuru: Veteran Hindustani singer, art critic and writer Dr. Manik A.V. Bengeri was conferred with ‘Kala Nandana’ title by Nandana Performing Arts Centre during its 18th Annual Nritya Nanda-2018 programme held at Ramabai Govind Rao Memorial auditorium in Ganabharathi recently.

Speaking after doing the honours, former Karnataka Nataka Academy Member and Sri Rajarajeshwari Vasthralankara Founder B.M. Ramachandra said that these days there are many incidents occurring which are inimical to the Guru-Shishya relationship. This will have an adverse impact on the student’s mind and learning and this should be set right. He lauded Dr. Bengeri for her contribution to music since several decades and said that it was very appropriate that she had been honoured.

Hundreds of students of Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and Vidu. M.L. Varija Nalige, who have learnt dance from them have settled abroad. It is because of achievers like these that our culture and art is still alive, he said.

Aniketana Seva Trust President K.V. Mallesh, Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, Nandana Performing Arts Centre Director M.L. Varija Nalige and Treasurer Ramalingu were present. Dr. Bhuvaneshwari compered.

Later, a dance programme was presented by artistes Sneha, Rakshita, Swathi Gudi, Sheetal, Sanjana, Prerana, Sankeertana, Nagashivani, Brinda, Bhumika Muddappa, Nandana Ram, Mokshalakshmi, Prajna V. Bhat, Yukta, Anagha V. Bhat, Dhruthi, Ragini, Sakshi, Ganavi Nayak, Aishwarya, Tanvi, Dhanya, Raj, Anuranjani, Srinjana and Sanvi.

Dr. Manik Bengeri’s Profile

She is a free-spirited woman who has always chosen her own path to travel. Her wide ranging interest and dedication to whatever she takes up is quite well-known. This lady is Dr. Manik Bengeri, who has made Mysuru her home since the last many decades.

A multi-faceted woman, she made a career in banking. But has immense knowledge of Hindustani Music, as she learnt it from Rauncha Vijapura whom she still considers her guru. She firmly believes that God has given everyone 24 hours but some use it wisely and achieve a lot while others feel that they do not have time at all. Hence, she says that one should learn time management. Dr. Bengeri was born in Belagavi and so she naturally speaks and writes Marathi. Her father was a good singer and hence knowledge of music is in her genes. She still teaches music and many foreign students are getting trained in her school.

“All kinds of pressures disappear when one is immersed in music. Both the performer and the listener have a great experience as it gives them peace of mind. Learning music helps a student develop concentration and it is the only medicine to end cruelty in the world,” says Dr. Bengeri firmly.

During Dasara festivities, she has performed at Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Nada Mantapa in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama and in other music auditoriums and won the hearts of the connoisseurs. One of her major achievements is setting music to Adi Sankaracharya’s Philosophy in Hindustani tune.

She has translated Dr. D.R. Bendre’s Marathi play into Kannada and she considers interviewing Shehnai Maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan as one of the highpoints in her life. She has got a doctorate on the thesis titled “Chayavadi Kaviyonke Drishti Mein Naari.”

Dr. Bengeri is well-known to Mysureans with her music and dance reviews published in SOM since many years.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore