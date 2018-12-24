MLC Sandesh Nagaraj for one-more Shatabdi train from Mysuru to Chennai
MLC Sandesh Nagaraj for one-more Shatabdi train from Mysuru to Chennai

Mysuru: MLC Sandesh Nagaraj has urged the Railway Ministry to introduce one more Shatabdi train between Mysuru and Chennai for the benefit of commuters.

Speaking at the inauguration of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train between Mysuru and Bengaluru at the City Railway Station yesterday, Sandesh Nagaraj said that the existing Shatabdi Express starts early morning from Chennai and reaches Mysuru in the afternoon and leaves Mysuru for Chennai the same afternoon.

On the same lines, the Railways should introduce a Shatabdi Train starting from Mysuru at 6 am every day, which will benefit thousands of commuters travelling between Mysuru and Chennai and vice-versa, he said.

Maintaining that he has been pushing for a second Shatabdi train between Mysuru and Chennai for years, the MLC said that he was disappointed by the Railways reply that introduction of another Shatabdi train was  not possible due to the busy line, with many trains already running between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

