Pratap Simha will surely win 2019 LS polls: JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj

Mysuru: JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj showering praises on Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha during the inauguration of MEMU train service at City Railway Station here yesterday has given rise to speculations in political circles.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandesh Nagaraj said that MP Pratap Simha had taken up many developmental works in his four-and-a-half year tenure as MP, which would ensure Simha’s re-election in the 2019 LS polls.

The JD(S) MLC’s open praise of the BJP MP at a time when the Lok Sabha polls is just a couple of months away, has created a sensation in political circles. The MLC’s statement has caused embarrassment to JD(S) which is running a coalition government with the Congress.

Stating that the MP would not rest until the job he has undertaken is completed, Sandesh Nagaraj said this nature of Pratap Simha would help him ensure victory in the coming LS polls. The MLC, using the occasion to bat for Pratap Simha, has raised eyebrows in the JD(S) camp at a time when the JD(S) and the Congress are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The MLC’s statement praising Pratap Simha’s works and calling him a workaholic has raised questions on Sandesh Nagaraj’s move as the JD(S) MLC is said to be looking at other political options.

It may be recalled that MLC Sandesh Nagaraj was upset after the JD(S) denied ticket to his brother and former Mayor Sandesh Swamy to contest the Assembly election from N.R. Constituency following which Sandesh Swamy switched over to the BJP.

