15 ft. tall cake replica of Statue of Liberty beckons visitors to Great Mall Lifestyle Expo

Mysuru: Come December and it’s Christmas time with bakeries and cake-makers baking cakes in all shapes and sizes and also making edible replicas of monuments besides organising Cake exhibitions.

One such cake expo is being held by the Great Mall Lifestyle Exhibition at J.K. Grounds in city where CRUMBS has displayed a variety of cakes in all shapes and sizes and replicas of aeroplane, doll, clock, shirt, football, cricket ground etc. One such replica which is the cynosure of all eyes is the 15 ft. tall replica of the Statue of Liberty prepared by the bakers at CRUMBS.

The bakers worked day and night for 20 days to prepare the 15 ft. tall, 250 kg cake made from 100 kg fondant (a thick paste made of sugar and water and often flavoured or coloured, used in the making of sweets and the icing and decoration of cakes), 30 kg maida, 30 kg sugar, 800 eggs and 10 litres refined oil.

CRUMBS has showcased their baking skills by displaying a variety of cakes and pastries that tickle the taste buds of foodies.

Apart from the Cake Expo, city’s Urs Kars has displayed a wide range of Tata vehicles, electric and electronic home and kitchen appliances, brass items, readymade dresses, Kashmiri carpets, designer furniture and mouth-watering delicacies at the Food Court.

The expo, which is open from 11 am to 9 pm, will conclude on Dec. 30.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore