New look to old bus stops with messages
News

New look to old bus stops with messages

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is trying to create awareness among the people about conserving water, preserving environment and maintaining cleanliness by getting the old bus stops in a few places in city painted with messages on these issues.

The Corporation has come forward to get the bus stop painted near SJCE campus on  Chaduranga Road opposite JSS Polytechnic which was built earlier under the Local Area Development Grant when late H.S. Shankarlingegowda was an MLA.

Now the old bus stop wears a new look with the messages on environment asking people to give up plastic and protect environment, green city… clean city… and a few others painted.

Also inside the bus stop there are messages which warn people not to paste pamphlets on the walls and to give primary importance to cleanliness, use water judiciously, grow plants and trees, protect environment, thus trying to create awareness among the people.

In the old bus stops, people had dirtied the walls by pasting pamphlets.  Hence, we decided to give a new look to the bus stops by painting them at a cost of Rs.5,000 each with messages like protecting environment and maintaining cleanliness. In the coming days, such messages will be painted on the new bus stops to create awareness.

—K.H. Jagadeesha, MCC Commissioner

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 24, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching