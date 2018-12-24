New look to old bus stops with messages

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is trying to create awareness among the people about conserving water, preserving environment and maintaining cleanliness by getting the old bus stops in a few places in city painted with messages on these issues.

The Corporation has come forward to get the bus stop painted near SJCE campus on Chaduranga Road opposite JSS Polytechnic which was built earlier under the Local Area Development Grant when late H.S. Shankarlingegowda was an MLA.

Now the old bus stop wears a new look with the messages on environment asking people to give up plastic and protect environment, green city… clean city… and a few others painted.

Also inside the bus stop there are messages which warn people not to paste pamphlets on the walls and to give primary importance to cleanliness, use water judiciously, grow plants and trees, protect environment, thus trying to create awareness among the people.

In the old bus stops, people had dirtied the walls by pasting pamphlets. Hence, we decided to give a new look to the bus stops by painting them at a cost of Rs.5,000 each with messages like protecting environment and maintaining cleanliness. In the coming days, such messages will be painted on the new bus stops to create awareness.

—K.H. Jagadeesha, MCC Commissioner

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore