Hanur Temple Tragedy: Maramma Temple wears a deserted look

Chamarajanagar: The Kichguth Maramma Temple at Sulwadi in Hanur taluk of the district, which was attracting devotees from nearby areas everyday, now wears a deserted look after the Dec.14 tragedy, in which 17 people lost their lives and several others took ill after consuming ‘prasadam’ laced with poison offered at the Temple.

The Maramma Temple had become popular in Hanur taluk and special pujas were performed in the temple on every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. On these days, there would be huge rush of devotees, with some of them even sacrificing animals.

As the temple was attracting hundreds of devotees everyday, a good number of shops selling puja materials and a variety of articles sprang up overnight in the vicinity of the temple and the shops were doing good business. But everything has come to a standstill after the Dec.14 tragedy.

Now, the temple has been locked by the District Administration, thus bringing pujas and rituals to a complete halt. The shops in the vicinity too are shut down in the absence of devotees.

The District Administration has also taken over custody of all the Guest Houses which were allotted to the Temple Trustees. The Police Department has sealed the Guest Houses. The Police have also prohibited public entry to the place where the ‘prasadam’ was poisoned and also to some rooms in the vicinity.

Subsequent to the Temple tragedy, the Police have taken control over the area around the Temple and as such, only Policemen can be seen in the Temple vicinity.

A DAR platoon is keeping round-the-clock vigil of the Temple.

Muruga of Sulwadi village said that pujas were being performed at the Temple everyday, with hundreds of devotees visiting the Temple. But the situation now is a complete turn around from what was before the Dec.14 tragedy, with no devotee visiting the Temple after the incident.

Stating that he was very much present in the village on that fateful day, Muruga said that he survived because he could not get ‘prasadam’ as it had run out.

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar DC B.B. Cauvery said that the Temple has been locked and the Distinct Administration has taken over the Temple after the incident.

Pointing out that the Government has been recommended to hand over the Sulwadi Maramma Temple to Muzarai Department, she said that the Government has also written a letter seeking a higher compensation for the victims.

By Siddalingaswamy

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore