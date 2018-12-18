Chamarajanagar advocates not to argue for accused
News

Chamarajanagar advocates not to argue for accused

Chamarajanagar: With the poisoned prasadam of Maramma Temple at Sulwadi village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district snuffing out the lives of at least 14 devotees, the Chamarajanagar District Bar Association has decided not to argue in the Court on behalf of the accused persons who have been booked for the tragedy.

Chamarajanagar advocates, after boycotting the Court proceedings on Monday, held a meeting at the Bar Association office, where a resolution was passed against representing any of the accused in the Court.

The meeting was chaired by the Association President Indushekar. The meeting condoled the death of 14 devotees in the incident.

The Association office-bearers R. Arun Kumar, Shiva Prasanna, M. Dalit Raj, Mahesh Kumar, R. Girish Subramanya, C.N. Madhu, Manjula and others were present during the meeting.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 18, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching