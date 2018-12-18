Chamarajanagar advocates not to argue for accused

Chamarajanagar: With the poisoned prasadam of Maramma Temple at Sulwadi village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district snuffing out the lives of at least 14 devotees, the Chamarajanagar District Bar Association has decided not to argue in the Court on behalf of the accused persons who have been booked for the tragedy.

Chamarajanagar advocates, after boycotting the Court proceedings on Monday, held a meeting at the Bar Association office, where a resolution was passed against representing any of the accused in the Court.

The meeting was chaired by the Association President Indushekar. The meeting condoled the death of 14 devotees in the incident.

The Association office-bearers R. Arun Kumar, Shiva Prasanna, M. Dalit Raj, Mahesh Kumar, R. Girish Subramanya, C.N. Madhu, Manjula and others were present during the meeting.

