HANUR TEMPLE TRAGEDY: BJP youth leader Vijayendra visits victims

Mysuru: State BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the son of State BJP Chief and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa, visited victims of Temple tragedy, who are undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital here on Monday.

Later speaking to press persons, Vijayendra lashed out at Health Minister Shivananda Patil for his comments that he (Patil) had nothing to do after the Chief Minister himself had visited the victims. Strongly condemning Patil for his attitude, Vijayendra questioned where was the need for him (Patil) to be the Health Minister if the Chief Minister would do all the things.

Expressing grief over the incident in which atleast 14 devotees lost their lives, Vijayendra urged the Government to set up a task force at the District and Taluk levels to tackle any tragic incidents and other calamities.

Maintaining that Rs.5 lakh compensation to the families of victims was not enough, he wanted the Government to hike compensation to Rs.10 lakh and also provide job to a family member of the victims.

He also demanded that the Government should adopt children who have become orphans in the tragic incident.

Victim shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital

Meanwhile Madaiah, one of the victims who is undergoing treatment in K.R. Hospital, was shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital on Monday after his condition got worsened, it is learnt.

