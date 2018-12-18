MEMU train services extended to Mysuru
MEMU train services extended to Mysuru

MP Pratap Simha had submitted a proposal in this regard to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Mysuru:  The South Western Railway (SWR) has temporarily extended the service of Bengaluru-Ramanagaram Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train up to Mysuru junction.

The MEMU service is extended till February 3, 2019, four days a week, as Bengaluru-Karwar Express via Mysuru, has been diverted.

Due to the diversion, there is no train service between Bengaluru and Mysuru between  7.30 pm and 10.30 pm during four days a week.

The Special Train will run to Mysuru on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

December 18, 2018

