Six discharged victims hospitalised again at Kollegal

Chamarajanagar: Six poison victims, who underwent treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru and discharged recently, have been admitted to Kollegal General Hospital again.

Palaniyamma, Madamma, Madha, Eeranna, Soundarya and Aravi are the ones who have been admitted to the hospital again following severe stomach pain.

District Minister C. Puttarangashetty, MLA R. Narendra, ZP President Shivamma, DC B.B. Cauvery and others visited the hospital and enquired their health.

Relatives of deceased seek custody of accused

“Madam, one person is dying every day, five members of a single family have died, we have cremated six members in a single place, the accused should die the way our family members died, kill them in front of us or hand over them to us.” These were the words spoken by the grieving family members of the deceased following Hanur Temple tragedy, when Deputy Commissioner (DC) B.B. Cauvery visited Bidarahalli yesterday morning where the arrangements were made to cremate Rangan (45), who passed away at a hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, when the village leaders asked the DC to hand over the Temple to them, the DC told them that no programme can be held at the temple without the permission of the District Administration besides stating that the Temple has been locked.

Meanwhile, the body of Rangan, was cremated at Bidarahalli cremation ground.

Assistant Agriculture Officer transferred

The State Government has transferred Ramapura’s Assistant Agriculture Officer Siddappaswamy to Department’s Head Office at Bengaluru. The State Government has issued an order in this effect, following allegations of the officer’s involvement in supplying pesticides to Ambika, the second accused in Temple Prasadam Poisoning incident.

During the Police interrogation after the arrest, Ambika had given statement before the Police that she had received the pesticide bottles from Siddappaswamy.

Siddappaswamy was posted as Assistant Agriculture Officer at Hanur Raitha Samparka Kendra and was at Ramapur Raitha Samparka Kendra on deputation as there was no Agriculture Officer there. Two months back, he was transferred to Chandakawadi Raitha Samparka Kendra, but, the Department had not relieved him from Ramapura Raitha Samparka Kendra.

It may be recalled that Chamarajanagar District Police had also questioned Siddappaswamy over the allegations of supplying pesticides bottles that led to the death of 17 persons.

Meanwhile, Hanur MLA R. Narendra said that the State Agriculture Department had conducted an enquiry against Siddappaswamy in various cases and allegations following orders from Agriculture Minister Shivashankar Reddy based on the complaints from public. The enquiry has reached the finishing stage and his head will roll very shortly, he added.

Chinnappi possessed by Goddess Maramma!

As Sulwadi Temple Management Trustee Chinnappi claims to be possessed by Maramma, the MLA asked the devotees and people not to believe him as he was doing this to mislead the probe. He said that Chinnappi claimed that he was possessed by Goddess Maramma and started performing urulu seve around the Temple between 7.30 and 8.30 pm on Saturday.

He was seen showing two fingers saying that two more were involved in the Temple prasadam poisoning case, but the MLA asked the people not to believe the drama of Chinnappi.

‘Set up Fast Track Court’

District Minister C. Puttarangashetty took strong objections on Forest Department officials for remaining silent over the construction of Maramma Temple in the Reserve Forest land belonging to the Forest Department all these years without bringing to the notice of the Government.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that he would request the State Government to set up a Special Fast Track Court to deal with Hanur Temple Tragedy case besides stating that he would discuss with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to take decision in this regard at the earliest.

