Free flow of traffic begins on Mysuru’s first Flyover at Hinkal

Movement of vehicles on service roads smooth

Mysuru: The much-awaited city’s first flyover at the Hinkal Junction on Hunsur Road which was inaugurated yesterday, saw the smooth movement of vehicles moving towards Hunsur, Madikeri, Mangaluru and other places, this morning.

Even as the heavy vehicles moved on the flyover, the traffic flowed freely on the service roads below that connect all the major localities, with no traffic jams.

A businessman from Hinkal village, Shivegowda told Star of Mysore that this flyover is a real boon to Mysureans as there was always traffic chaos at this junction which is a thing of the past now. The traffic on the service roads is also moving freely and the credit must go to the District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda and MP Pratap Simha, for the completion of the project, he added.

However, there is a signal light pole which is on the verge of falling that might cause problems unless it is attended to immediately, said the public in the area.

Another issue that needs to be sorted out is the parking of vehicles under the flyover near the junction. This is causing a lot of problems since the vehicles parked there if it suddenly moves could lead to accidents as the vehicles coming from the other direction could be caught unawares, said a resident of the area, expressing his concern.

The total length of the flyover is 580 metres and the total width of four-lane road is 17.20 metres. There are service roads of 6.00 metres width on both sides with footpath of minimum width 1.50 metres. The works on the flyover began on April 27, 2016 (formal commencing date June 22, 2016). The flyover begins from Hinkal Tent till Grand Maurya Hotel.

