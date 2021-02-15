Century-old carriage-cum-lift of Chamundi Temple renovated
News

Century-old carriage-cum-lift of Chamundi Temple renovated

February 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The century-old carriage-cum-lift of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill, which was used to place the idol in the elevated seat in the temple chariot during Dasara Rathotsava has been renovated by the Central Workshop of South Western Railways,  Mysuru Division.

The manually-operated carriage lifts the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari along with the heavy base to be mounted on the 35-feet chariot. Due to use since years, the carriage-cum-lift was in a dilapidated condition. The carriage has been renovated at Mechanical Millwright Shop.

A press release from the Railways said that though the carriage was in bad shape, the original drawings of the lift were not available for the engineers and technicians to have an idea before taking up any repair works. 

The Chamundeshwari Temple administration including its Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekhar Dixit and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha approached the SWR General Manager in October last year and sought help to renovate the carriage.

After receiving instructions from the headquarters, the Central workshop of SWR  in Mysuru took up the work and renovated the lift. Cradle-lifting mechanism was provided with locking and anti-fall arrangement. A new ladder with anti-skid plates and hand rail were also provided.

Rigidity of the structure was ensured with additional propping arrangement and the whole unit has been painted without losing its antique look. The whole work on this heritage structure was completed in 45 days and the temple team inspected same for its smooth operational requirements and expressed their satisfaction. 

The manually-operated crane weighs between 5-6 tonnes and is 5.5 metres high and has a capacity to lift 300 kg, the statement added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching