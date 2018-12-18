CESC Vigilance Squad books  263 cases, collects Rs. 1.26 cr. fine

Drawing power connection for irrigation pumpsets from Niranthara Jyothi line attracts 5-year imprisonment

Mysuru: The CESC Vigilance Squad, which recently raided various houses, industrial units and agriculture pumpsets, has booked 263 power theft, pilferage and misuse cases in the last two months. It has collected a fine amount of Rs.1,26,42,833 after conducting raids at Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Madikeri Police Station limits.

On Oct.18, the CESC had booked 51 power theft cases, 94 pilferage and misuse cases and collected a penalty of Rs.64,71,451 while it had registered 51 power theft and 67 misuse of power cases and collected a penalty of Rs. 61,71,382 in the month of November.

In a press release, the Superintendent of Police, CESC Vigilance Squad, has requested the public to inform the following Officers if they found any power theft or misuse of power.

Police informers’ names will not be disclosed and rewards will be given to such informers who help the CESC in checking power theft.

Stating that power theft is a punishable criminal offence, the SP said power theft cases will be cleared at a Special Court constituted for the purpose. As per law, farmers are prohibited from drawing power connection to their irrigation pumpset motors from Niranthara Jyothi Power Supply Line. Even people drawing power for their houses from this line is also banned. Violating this order would attract five-year imprisonment as well as penalty.

Drawing power connection for fencing agricultural fields from Niranthara Jyothi is also prohibited and it amounts to violation of law and attracts stern punishment, according to a press release.

