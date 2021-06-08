CET-2021 on Aug. 28 & 29

June 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The CET-2021 (Common Entrance Test) for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary, Architecture and other professional courses (barring Medical & Dental Courses) in various colleges of Karnataka, will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 in over 500 centres across the State.

Announcing this in Bengaluru this morning, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said that the CET-2021 will be held on Aug. 28, 29 and 30. The Biology and Maths paper exam will be held on Aug. 28, while Physics and Chemistry paper exam will take place on Aug. 29. The Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas will take place on Aug. 30, he said.

Clarifying that only CET marks will be considered for entry into professional courses, he said that the CET will be conducted with all precautionary and safety measures in place as per SOP of the Government in all the over 500 centres where the exam will take place.

Pointing out that the registration for CET will commence from June. 15, Dr. Ashwathnarayan, said that each subject will carry 60 marks and the students are required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

While the Government had cancelled the II PUC exam this year due to the second wave of attack of the deadly pandemic, the CET was postponed twice due to COVID crisis.