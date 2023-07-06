CFTRI launches amla beverage with glucose

July 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) released two new technologies on Day-3 (Wednesday) of the ongoing ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) campaign — beverage of amla (gooseberry) laced with glucose and superfood, nutrition-rich quinoa germ.

Chindi Vasudevappa, former VC of National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Haryana, released the two technologies in the presence of Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru.

The Indian gooseberry is a remarkable super fruit with numerous health benefits. It is particularly renowned for its high content of Vitamin C and a rich assortment of health-promoting antioxidants.

These antioxidants play a vital role in enhancing immunity and combating infections. Additionally, amla aids in improving the absorption and assimilation of nutrients enhances digestion, and stimulates our taste buds, making food more enjoyable.

In combination with glucose powder, which is essential for individuals across all age groups, including geriatrics, children, and athletes, this formulation becomes even more beneficial.

Glucose powder provides the necessary nutrients for muscle recovery and repair, particularly during and after physical exertion. With its high glycemic index, glucose is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, leading to an immediate increase in insulin production. This insulin surge facilitates the delivery of nutrients to muscle fibres, promoting muscle growth. Thus, the combination of amla and glucose serves as the foundation for an energy drink.

Not suitable for diabetics

The glucose-amla beverage mix is a potent blend rich in Vitamin C and Polyphenols. It can help alleviate symptoms of chronic fatigue and serve as a nutritional ergogenic aid. Suitable for women, children, and the general population, including geriatric individuals, it serves as energy booster and a Vitamin C supplement. However, it is important to note that this beverage mix is not suitable for diabetics.

To prepare the drink, the glucose-amla mixture can be reconstituted using water, tender coconut water, carbonated water, or any fruit juice of choice. It imparts a distinctive sourness and the characteristic taste of amla, with reduced astringency. Incorporating this glucose-amla beverage mix into one’s routine can offer a range of health benefits and serve as a refreshing and nutritious option.

Superfood: Nutrition-rich quinoa germ separated from quinoa

The CFTRI has developed a dry physical process to separate the nutritious germ from Quinoa, a superfood with exceptional nutritional value. The process overcomes the challenges posed by Quinoa’s small grain size and complex structure, providing an industrially scalable and eco-friendly solution.

The germ contains protein, fat reserves and minerals, and has various applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The process involves conditioning, milling, aspiration and sieving, resulting in a high recovery yield of over 80 percent and purity of the germ.

Quinoa germ is rich in protein, with a balanced profile of amino acids and is classified as a high-quality protein. It also has a notable fat content, consisting of unsaturated fatty acids, including polyunsaturated and mono-unsaturated fatty acids, making it a valuable source of nutrition.

The germ is abundant in minerals and exhibits high phenolic content and antioxidant activity. This breakthrough opens opportunities in the food industry, allowing the production of functional food products. The separated fractions, including germ and bran, can be used to create nutraceutical food items. The perisperm fraction can find applications in bakery products.

The CSIR-CFTRI researchers emphasise the commercial attractiveness of not only the germ but also other fractions like perisperm and bran, which possess unique properties. The developed process addresses the growing interest in plant-based protein sources, offering a new source of high-quality proteins and fats and harnessing the full nutritional value of Quinoa.

This advancement has the potential to revolutionise the food processing industry, promoting healthier and sustainable dietary choices. As the research progresses, innovative applications will continue to emerge in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. The process contributes significantly to the global pursuit of nutritionally enriched alternatives and showcases the immense potential of Quinoa.