50 percent traffic penalty dues rebate till Sept. 9

July 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Once again, the State Government has provided an opportunity to settle pending traffic violation fines with a 50 percent concession.

A notification issued by the Under Secretary of the Transport Department V.S. Pushpa, states that this concession applies to cases booked on e-challan before Feb. 11, 2023 and the facility will remain available until Sept. 9, 2023. The public is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

During the previous concession period, there was a significant response from the people in Mysuru city and district, resulting in a rush at the Police Stations to avail themselves of the benefit.

Between Feb. 3 and 11, a total of Rs. 11,30,58,650 was collected from 5,19,418 cases. Furthermore, during the extended period, between Mar. 4 and 18, Rs. 3,32,60,500 was collected from 1,71,603 cases. Overall, a total fine amount of Rs. 14,63,19,150 was collected from 6,91,021 cases.

ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa

told Star of Mysore that to facilitate the payment of fines, designated facilities have been set up at the following Traffic Police Stations: Devaraja Traffic Police Station in Devaraja Mohalla, K.R. Traffic Police Station on JLB Road, V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station in V.V. Mohalla, N.R. Traffic Police Station near St. Philomena’s Church on Ashoka Road and Siddartha Traffic Police Station at Kurubarahalli Circle.