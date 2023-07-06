ICU ambulances, 2-ft crash barrier soon, says Simha
July 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has again strongly refuted allegations that the Expressway was constructed in an unscientific manner. “The rise in accidents on the Expressway is primarily due to over-speeding and reckless driving,” he clarified.

The MP was speaking to reporters yesterday at Jaladarshini Guest House. “Accidents on the Expressway are solely the result of over-speeding or reckless and negligent driving by individuals operating low and medium-end vehicles. It is not a consequence of unscientific road engineering. People should understand that this Expressway is not a race track but rather intended for hassle-free travel.”

He further stated that measures will be taken to provide treatment to accident victims and discussions are on with Manipal Hospitals to station a couple of ICU ambulances on the Expressway. Doctors and nurses will be stationed in the ambulance.

“It will be a specialised type of ambulance that is equipped with the same life-support equipment as an ICU. We can use ICU ambulances to treat and transport critically ill patients to the hospitals,” the MP said.

ICU ambulances are often deployed on highways to quickly transport patients to the nearest trauma centre or ICU. This is because the time it takes to transport patient to hospital can be critical, especially those with serious injuries or illnesses.

“We have sent a proposal to install a 2-ft crash barrier on the Expressway and the approval will come within a month,” the MP added.  “I am repeatedly underlining the importance of responsible driving and adhering to prescribed speed limits. Safety should be prioritised over attempting to reach destinations more quickly,” he said.

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    July 6, 2023 at 9:10 pm

    One more way to make motorist. reduce their speed is by opening the 30 acre rest area at the earliest.Introducing the famous thate idli restaurant , Maddur vade shop , kamats restaurant , adigas restaurant , empire restaurant , chanapatna toy emporium ,the punjabi dhabas for truck drivers will be helpful in commuters taking a break and might act as a deterrent to over speeding .There should also be an electric charging station for cars and buses so that travels can run electric buses and be rest assured that a charging station is available.Also add a charging station on the mysuru -Kushalnagar expressway at paschim vahini so that commuters going to Coorg can charge their electric car mid way to Coorg.There should also be vechile mechanic shop and fuel station in the rest area.One aspect which is missing in this expressway is lay-bys, do plan. Lay-bys in the mysuru Kushal nagar expressway.

