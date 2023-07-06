‘Trin Trin’ relaunch with battery power for commuting ease

July 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Soon, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be reintroducing the ‘Trin Trin’ Public Bicycle Sharing System with the introduction of high-tech Pedal Assist Bicycles. The Civic Body is making all necessary preparations for this initiative.

The new bicycles will come with advanced features such as a keyless unlocking system through a mobile application and Bluetooth-based utilisation, which has generated significant interest among potential subscribers.

The MCC will collaborate with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and the tender for implementing the new system has been awarded to Greenpedia Bike Share Private Limited, based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has already established its office and workshop on Adichunchanagiri Road in Aravinda Nagar.

Effortless cycling with reduced effort

Initially, the service will operate under the brand name ‘My Bike,’ offering 500 bicycles and 46 docking stations. All bicycles will be equipped with batteries that assist in pedalling through the power of an electrically charged motor. This feature, technically known as ‘Pedal Assist,’ emphasises effortless cycling with reduced effort.

Those interested in the service can enrol through the dedicated ‘My Bike’ app, available for download from the app store. Access to the app will only be granted after the service is relaunched.

Yashwanth, Manager of the My Bike workshop, mentioned that each bicycle will have a unique code, allowing subscribers to select their preferred bicycle by entering the code in the app. Subscribers must pay a registration fee to utilise the facility, and in the future, a smart-card facility is also planned to be introduced.

Health, commute and turbo

The distance covered during a ride depends on the battery capacity, which can be calculated. The bicycles are equipped with headlights for night riding. Three riding modes will be available: health, commute and turbo.

Users can select their desired mode through the app, with ‘health mode’ requiring more physical effort, ‘commute mode’ requiring minimal pedalling as the battery power assists and ‘turbo mode’ providing maximum power for a smoother ride without the need for the cyclist to expend energy.

When fully charged, the cycle can cover up to 50 kms, with monitoring based on technology. The battery will be recharged at dedicated panels. The bicycles feature a mobile phone holder and frame-mounted baskets at the front for carrying takeaways. The seat height can also be adjusted to accommodate users of different heights.

What about security deposit?

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy confirmed that the work order has been issued for the reintroduction of ‘Trin Trin’, and the inauguration will take place after the ongoing Assembly session.

A decision will be made regarding existing subscribers, whether to return their security deposit or transfer the amount to the new system.

If the old software is compatible with the new system, the transfer of membership and security deposit will be straightforward. Otherwise, the security deposit will be refunded.

Additionally, a work order has been issued to construct a separate synthetic track for bicycle users. The contractor was supposed to commence work on an 8.5-km track in the first phase, but the work is yet to begin.

A notice has been issued to the contractor warning of the cancellation of the tender if work is not initiated promptly.

Members of the ‘Trin Trin’ system, such as S.T. Rajendra, have expressed concerns about the delay in relaunching the service. Existing members are awaiting updates, as the service provider possesses all their contact information, including addresses and phone numbers.