Vector-borne diseases: DC calls for preventive measures

July 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Monsoon season having set in, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has directed the Health Department officials to check the spread of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya and Malaria. The DC was presiding over an Inter-Departmental Meeting of National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control, coming under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, at his office here yesterday.

Pointing out that Aedes mosquitos (Aedes Aegypti) are the main carries of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, Dr. Rajendra said that stagnant water is the breeding ground for mosquitos and as such, the authorities should check for stagnant water.

Asking the people to regularly clean water tanks, drums, barrels and such other water containers, the DC said, all water containers must be closed securely so that mosquitos cannot enter inside. Also, Coconut shells, old tyres, strewn empty water bottles etc., should be disposed off in an appropriate manner so that they do not become breeding ground for mosquitos.

He sought public co-operation for Health Dept’s initiatives to check spread of diseases.

Observing that pig rearing is more common in rural areas, the DC said that the authorities must carry out awareness programmes on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in villages.

Directing the Medical Officers to report any cases of Dengue, Chikungunya, Malaria etc., in rural areas, the DC said that the health personnel should educate the public on use of curtains, wall sprays etc., in homes for protection against mosquitos.

The DC directed the Agriculture Department officials to supply the fish species that eat up Aedes mosquitos in agri ponds, quarries etc., to farmers.

District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara said that Aedes mosquito (Aedes aegypti) which is the carrier of vector-borne diseases, is more active during daytime and hence people must take measures for ensuring that they do not get bitten by mosquitoes.

Stating that severe headache, muscular pain, elbow pain, oral bleeding etc., are the symptoms of Dengue Fever, Dr. Chidambara said that the affected people must visit their nearest Health Centre without wasting time. He asked ASHA workers to undertake a door-to-door visit for checking any water stagnation and also to create public awareness on the preventive and precautionary measures to be taken for avoiding mosquito bites.

Dr. Chidambara further said that no cases of Malaria has been reported in the district from 2017. As far as Dengue is concerned, the Government Hospitals have collected 2,000 samples, while private Hospitals have collected 81 samples. He pointed out that out of the 2,636 Dengue samples tested in the district, 242 have been reported positive. However, no Dengue deaths have been reported in the district thus far, he added.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy were present.