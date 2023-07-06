Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Mayor seeks Rs. 1,000 cr. special grants from CM

July 6, 2023

To restore city’s heritage buildings

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar has requested Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for a special budgetary allocation of Rs. 1,000 crore to restore heritage buildings in dilapidated condition in the city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mayor Shivakumar said, “In view of the State Budget tomorrow (July 7), it has been requested for the special budgetary allocation of Rs. 1000 crore to repair and strengthen old structures of heritage significance in cultural capital Mysuru.”

Several buildings like that of Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College, Vani Vilas Market, Mandi Market, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion and memorials that are 100 years old have heritage value, which are crumbling at places.

These buildings built by Maharajas of Mysore should be conserved for posterity. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who is a native of Mysuru, should announce special funds for the purpose, demanded the Mayor.

The Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums and District Heritage Committee have already conducted a study of these heritage buildings. As per their reports, it is essential to take up restoration works of such structures and the Government should allocate special funds to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), asked Shivakumar.

Besides, the city of Mysuru requires special package for the development and maintenance of drinking water, underground drainage (UGD), parks and burial grounds. To recruit additional number of Pourakarmikas to replicate garbage collection, disposal and cleaning system on the lines of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, in the city, the Government should give its consent along with financial assistance.

With the revenue generated from property tax, water cess, building rents and trade license and other resources proving inadequate to meet the regular task of providing civic amenities and maintenance works, the Government must provide special pacakage, Mayor Shivakumar said.