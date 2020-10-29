MCC launches survey of properties in K.G. Koppal
October 29, 2020

Week-long Revenue Adalat from Nov. 4 to 11

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the week-long Revenue Adalat (Kandaya Adalat)from Nov. 4 to 11 at K.G. Koppal, officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-3 launched a  5-day survey of all properties coming under MCC Ward 42 (K.G.Koppal) for assessment of revenue tax collection yesterday.

Prior to the Revenue Adalat with the theme ‘Palike Nade- K.G. Koppalu Kade’ that is to take place in Siddappaji temple premises on 5th Cross, K.G. Koppal, the staff of MCC Zone-3 visited door-to-door.

The first day of the five-day survey was launched from Chandramouleshwara Swamy temple on Wednesday. Speaking to presspersons on the occasion, MCC Zone-3 Assistant Commissioner Sathyamurthy said that in the backdrop of the rampant spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, property owners of this area seem to be too scared to visit the MCC Office to remit their property tax. As such the MCC is organising a week-long tax collection drive at Siddappaji temple premises from Nov. 4 to 11, during which the property owners can pay tax from 10 am to 4 pm  on all days. 

Ahead of the drive, a survey has been launched in connection with property tax assessment, with the staff visiting every household in the locality for five days including on Oct.30, 31 and Nov.1, which are Government holidays, he said and added that all Revenue staff of the Zonal Office have been deployed for survey work.

Sathyamurthy further said that pamphlets will be distributed among households in K.G.Koppal appealing the people to promptly pay their property tax  dues during the Revenue Adalat. 

Defaulters warned

The MCC staff will resort to a sit-in satyagraha in front of the houses of defaulting property owners after the drive concludes on Nov.11, forcing them to pay property tax  dues. Also, the water and drainage connections of defaulting property owners will be cut off, he warned.

