CFTRI provides two PCR equipment to hasten COVID-19 testing

April 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) is joining hands with the District Administration in combating the spread of COVID-19 by making available equipment needed for testing of samples.

COVID-19 infection is at present detected by a very sophisticated and precise technique called Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method which requires extraction of RNA of virus from samples and amplification of the same using a PCR machine.

CSIR-CFTRI has provided two PCR machines and one RNA extraction unit along with necessary chemicals to the District Administration for coping with the large number of samples to be tested in the district.

Mysuru district has been identified as one of the four hotspot districts in Karnataka with large number of suspect infections. The suspected persons quarantined need to be tested before and after the quarantine period for the presence of virus in their body, whether they show the disease symptoms or not.

“Precise and accurate testing is the need of the hour. Since the test is very sophisticated and is being done in select centres approved for testing by the Indian Council of Medical Research, we are supporting by way of adding to the capacity,” says Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI. Along with the equipment, two skilled technicians will also be provided for the period required by the District Administration, he said.

The PCR machines were handed over yesterday (Apr. 5). Dr. Amrutha Kumari, Nodal Officer, VRDL and In-Charge COVID Test Laboratory, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (K.R. Hospital), Mysuru, received the equipment. This would help the centre to triple the number of tests done per day, she said.

The RNA extraction unit will be reached in a week's time, according to a press release from A.S.K.V.S.Sharma, Coordinator, Information & Publicity.


