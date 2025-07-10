Chain snatching: Vidyaranyapuram Cops distribute dos and don’ts

July 10, 2025

M.V. Ramprasad Sneha Balaga joins hands to send a message against crime control among households in Vidyaranyapuram, Chamundipuram and surroundings

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the spurt in chain snatching cases in Vidyaranyapuram in city, the jurisdictional Vidyaranyapuram Police are going door-to-door to create awareness among the residents and general public.

In a span of two months, four chain snatching cases have been reported in Vidyaranyapuram. The Vidyaranyapuram Policemen, along with M.V. Ramprasad Sneha Balaga of former Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, have been educating women, elderly persons and the public, by distributing pamphlets containing dos and don’ts.

The parks in the locality that usually brims with fitness loving residents on morning walk and evening stroll, are also targeted by the Cops during the awareness drive, to teach them about the basic skills to escape from chain snatchers.

Ramprasad said, the chain snatchers are usually active in morning and evening hours, during which time, the women and elderly persons must avoid wearing valuables while out on the streets. If they prefer to be showy, the perpetrators may target the vulnerable victims. If the suspicious moving strangers are noticed, the Police should be alerted by dialling Police Control Room No. 100 or Dial Emergency Response Support System No. 112.

Instead of walking lonely, the walkers and strollers must stay in groups and prefer to have the company of neighbours.

“Awareness against crime is being conducted regularly, but the women are failing to understand the initiative, making it difficult to control the crime. Moreover, chain snatching is an easy way for the robbers to make money,” added Ramprasad.

In the coming days, it has been planned to intensify the awareness drive by staging street plays at prominent circles in the locality covering Chamundipuram and Vidyaranyapuram.

Ramprasad demanded that the chain snatchers should be subjected to stringent punishment and the Police should intensify patrolling in the localities to create awareness against chain snatching in each of the localities.