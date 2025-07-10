Power play in Delhi

July 10, 2025

DKS meets Sonia Gandhi, seeks elevation as Chief Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Congress Government led by Siddaramaiah having completed two years in office, power politics has shifted to New Delhi, with both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) camping in the national capital for the past couple of days.

Shivakumar, who compromised after being asked by Party High Command to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister a couple of years back before the Government formation, met Congress Party’s supreme leader Sonia Gandhi at the residence of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and held a meeting for about 20 minutes with a request to fulfil the party’s promise to elevate him as the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar, who wanted to keep his meeting with Sonia Gandhi a secret, preferred to stay in his private residence rather than at Karnataka Bhavan, where CM Siddaramaiah is also staying.

Yesterday morning, DKS directly arrived at Priyanka’s residence and met Sonia Gandhi and enquired about her health before briefing her about political developments in Karnataka.

He is also said to have requested Sonia Gandhi to fulfil the party’s promise, stating that he had quietly accepted the party’s instructions during the Government’s formation and adding that it was the right time for him to be elevated as the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar also informed about the differences within the State Cabinet for his elevation and urged Sonia Gandhi to hold talks with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and CM Siddaramaiah and convince them of the change of guard with a promise to strengthen the party further to ensure the Congress returned to power in the next Assembly elections.

After hearing Shivakumar, Sonia Gandhi is said to have informed the KPCC President that she was aware of the developments, adding that Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would decide on an appropriate time.

Sonia Gandhi also informed Shivakumar that the party was aware of his contributions and would be rewarded for his loyalty. Priyanka Vadra was present during the entire conversation.

Later, Shivakumar, who looked all charged up on his arrival at Karnataka Bhavan, claimed that his meeting with Sonia Gandhi was just a rumour, adding that he had sought time to meet the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Dy.CM Shivakumar informed media persons that he had met Union Ministers to discuss various developmental works in Karnataka.