CM meets Defence Minister, seeks Dasara Air Show nod

July 10, 2025

New Delhi: The State Government is moving forward with plans to host an Air Show during this year’s Mysuru Dasara festivities. Yesterday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and formally sought permission for the event.

The 2025 Mysuru Dasara celebrations are scheduled to take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2. The CM informed the Defence Minister that, as in previous years, elaborate preparations are underway to celebrate the festival in a vibrant and unique manner.

A wide array of programmes is being planned to showcase Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. As part of these efforts, the State Government intends to organise an Air Show.

It may be recalled that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted air shows during the Dasara festivities in 2017, 2019, and 2023, which received an overwhelming response from the public and tourists alike.

These displays not only captivated audiences but also instilled a sense of pride and admiration for the Indian Armed Forces and their advanced technological capabilities.

Siddaramaiah requested the Ministry of Defence to consider the participation of the IAF through aerial displays by the Surya Kiran, Sarang and other acrobatic teams to enhance the festive spirit.

The Defence Minister has reportedly responded positively and granted in-principle approval. He also agreed to allocate Defence Department land for various infrastructure projects proposed by the State Government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said, “We have submitted a request to conduct the Air Show during Mysuru Dasara and the Defence Minister has responded positively.”

The CM also submitted a proposal to establish a Defence Corridor in Karnataka, similar to those already functioning in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The proposal includes a request for Defence land to implement key infrastructure projects, including a tunnel, a link road, and a double-decker road near the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli. According to Siddaramaiah, Rajnath Singh expressed support for these initiatives.