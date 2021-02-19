MLA opens project to supply water to grow grass
February 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Realising the short-supply of water to grow enough grass for animals at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas on Tuesday, opened the works to supply water to the grassland through pipelines.

The works will supply water to the vast vacant space in the Sewage Farm to enable the growth of lush green grass so that it would help farmers and dairy farmers to feed cattle. 

Ramdas said that the Wadiyars reserved the land to grow grass for cows and installed a sewage treatment plant to purify sewage water to be supplied to the grasslands. 

“Of late, there is a huge shortage of water and this project, worth Rs. 50 lakh, will enable farmers and those who own livestock to feed their animals. In the absence of green grass, they had to depend on expensive animal feed,” he added. 

He alleged that the Sewage Farm has been intentionally being used by vested interests to retain it as a dumping ground. “The garbage vehicles that have been purchased under Zero Waste Management Project, JnNURM and NULM schemes are being scrapped and sold. Officers have been directed not to misuse such schemes,” he said. 

Corporators Shobha Sunil, Roopa Yogesh, Ankanath, Keshav, Vasu, Hariyappa, Dodda Shivu, Kumar, Shivanna and Ravi were present along with officers Dhanush, Shushruth, Somashekar and others. 

