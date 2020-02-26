Chamaraja MLA launches Rs. 1.30 crore development works

February 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja Constituency MLA L. Nagendra, launched various works worth Rs. 1.30 crore in city on Monday.

Works and its cost

E-toilet near Kantharaj Park near Meena Bazaar at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh; Development of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage Main Road from Chaduranga Road passing through Vijayashreepura at a cost of Rs. 35 lakh; Construction of drains and footpath on Vinoba Road at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh and installation of a pure drinking water Unit at the premises of the Government School near Tilaknagar Church.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that necessary steps have been taken for the overall development of the Constituency and added that works were being launched on priority basis. He further said that the Rs. 1.30 crore development works were launched using the grants from the 14th Finance Scheme and SFC grants and added that priority is given for providing basic facilities to the residents of the Constituency.

He explained that steps have been taken to provide good roads, drains, development of parks and solving drinking water issues at all Wards in the Constituency and added that works would be completed in the given stipulated time by maintaining the quality of works undertaken.

While Mayor Tasneem was present during the launch of pure drinking water Unit at Tilaknagar, Corporators Vedavathi and Pramila, MCC Zonal Commissioner Priyadarshini, Development Officers Sunil and Mahesh, Engineers Srinivas and Jagadish and others were present during the launch of other works.

