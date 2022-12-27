Chamaraja MLA lays foundation for MCC Zone-5 Office building
December 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra laid the foundation stone for the construction of Mysuru City Corporation’s Zone- 5 Office building at Mahajana Layout near Vijayanagar Water Tank in city yesterday. The works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore, as the existing Office premises functioning at Basavanagudi on Hebbal Main Road was lacking adequate parking space.

Besides, Nagendra also launched the road asphalting works at a cost of Rs. 46 lakh at Mahadeshwara Layout. The works on widening a stretch of Sudha Murty Road from Sanjeevini Circle to Outer Ring Road junction at Lokanayaka Nagar, Hebbal, at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.6 crore was also launched. 

Speaking to media persons later, Nagendra said, “I have succeeded in impressing upon the Government and getting more funds sanctioned for the development works in Chamaraja Constituency.”

“The remaining works related to main roads will also be completed, with the tenders issued already. All efforts will be made towards improving the basic infrastructures by taking Corporators into confidence,” he added.

Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, Pailwan Srinivas, K.V. Sridhar and Usha, former Corporator Shivanna, MCC officials and others  were present.

