MP calls for more MUDA meetings to address residential site issues

December 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing disappointment over delayed MUDA meetings, which is causing hardships to both the developers and site applicants, MP Pratap Simha called for more MUDA meetings to address the issue.

Speaking to presspersons after felicitating new MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar at MUDA office here this afternoon, Simha bemoaned the delay in MUDA meetings.

Pointing out that it is not the case in most of other Urban Local Bodies as far as he knows, Simha said that the long gap between meetings has been a cause of concern for developers as the layouts developed by them are not getting sanctioned, for which the site applicants are repeatedly questioning them.

He stressed on the need for MUDA to function in a manner so as to develop confidence among thousands of deserving site seekers who are waiting for years to have one.

Referring to the return of COVID scare, Simha said that the precautionary guidelines are to be framed at National level. Maintaining that PM Modi has the experience to effectively handle such situations as he had done in the past two years, the MP said the country’s population need not be unduly scared over the new COVID variant.

Bemoaning that the media is unnecessarily creating a scare of the pandemic, by repeatedly showing visuals from Chinese Hospitals and other medical facilities, Simha asked the media to be more sensitive while airing news or visuals on the COVID.He asked people to have full confidence in PM Modi and doctors and scientists of the country.

Replying to a question on the debate that has emerged on introduction of dress code in Chamundi Hill temple, the MP said that the dress code is strictly followed in neighbouring Kerala, where women wear Salwar and Saree while men wear Panche and Shalya when visiting temples there. Asserting that the emergence of the debate on such a dress code in Mysuru is a good development, he said that he was supportive of dress code.

After felicitating the new MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, the MP held a closed door meeting with him for some time, during which he discussed issues that MUDA needs to address urgently, it is learnt.