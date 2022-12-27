CM Bommai in Delhi, meets party top brass

December 27, 2022

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing Legislature session at Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for New Delhi last evening to meet the BJP’s top brass.

Upon his arrival in the National Capital, Bommai met BJP National President J.P. Nadda and had a prolonged discussion with him on the party’s poll preparedness and the party strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls, that is crucial for the BJP, which hopes to foray into the Southern States with an emphatic win in Karnataka. Bommai also apprised Nadda on the reservation hike for SC/ST communities and the plans it has for hiking the reservation quota for dominant communities like Panchamasali Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Bommai is also said to have explained the advantages and the edge that the BJP would get if the reservation quota is hiked for Vokkaligas and Panchamasali Lingayats, which are pressing for the quota. The CM is also said to have given a hint to the party top brass on announcing reservation quota for Panchamasali Lingayats (who have launched a movement under the leadership of the community Seers) on Dec. 29 during the ongoing State Legislature session at Belagavi. Bommai is further said to have sought the Centre’s support for the introduction of EWS quota announced by the Centre, in the State too, as it would benefit the economically backward sections from the upper castes.