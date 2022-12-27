Tourist spots brim with students on trip

December 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of two years with the surge in Coronavirus snatching the joy of school trips, the annual school excursion is back and Mysuru being one of the top tourist destinations is on the itinerary of most of them. But the burgeoning traffic and official apathy in manning the traffic is posing a threat to the young tourists. In the last few days, school children are coming in hordes on trip and is evident with footfalls at Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo and Dasara Exhibition Grounds, all located in the heart of the city.

But they find it harrowing at times even to cross the roads due to increase in traffic movement and absence of measures to enforce the rules to facilitate pedestrians, mainly outsiders. Even when the teachers accompanying the students signal at the vehicles to stop a while to cross the road, the riders appear rude paying no heed to them.

There has been a gradual rise in the number of tourist arrivals in the city due to Christmas vacation and New Year ahead. However, there are no adequate measures to facilitate the parking of vehicles with ease, as most of the tourist vehicles haphazardly park their vehicles on either side of the roads to avoid hefty parking fee of Rs. 100 charged for heavy motor vehicles, at each of the three tourist spots.

Not just that, even the students are forced to walk barefoot, to avoid paying the charges towards leaving the footwears at the Palace.

While they prefer to park their vehicles at the dedicated lot opposite Dasara Exhibition Grounds and cover all the nearby tourist spots on foot — like visiting the Exhibition, Zoo and Palace.

Hence, the concerned few want the authorities to deploy Traffic Police at such busy junctions to enable smooth movement of pedestrians around Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The subway near the main entrance to Expo is locked at times and opened in the afternoon hours. If a Policeman is deputed on the busy B.N. Road for the next 10 days, it would be better in the interest of School children, they feel.