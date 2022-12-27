Over 94,000 tourists visit Mysore Palace in four days

December 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Christmas vacation on and New Year 2023 ahead, the tourist spots are brimming with people from city and outstations. The tourist attractions in the Central Business District (CBD) area were teeming with visitors yesterday (Dec. 26) too, with their numbers expected to swell at least for a few more days.

According to the statistics provided by Mysore Palace Board, yesterday 19,600 tourists visited the Palace, while on the preceding days 31,943 (Dec. 25), 25,943 (Dec. 24) and 17,401 (Dec. 23) tourists visited the spot, totalling 94,887 tourists.

The annual flower show organised by the Palace Board at the Palace premises has been an added attraction, with tourists eager to behold the sight, especially in the backdrop of illuminated Palace and cultural programmes for their entertainment in the evening hours.

Zoo earns Rs. 31.24 lakh

At Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), the visitors’ numbers were recorded at 32,000 yesterday, with over 1,500 visiting Karanji Lake Nature Park.

The total revenue generated through ticket sales was Rs. 25.91 lakh. The visitors were more on Dec. 25 and the total earnings including Zoo and Karanji Lake was Rs. 31.24 lakh during the weekend, according to the officers.

Similar is the scene at Chamundi Hill, one of the prominent spots known for religious tourism, with the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari drawing tourists and devotees in large numbers. It has been a practice among Ayyappaswamy devotees in the region to visit the temple before travelling towards Sabarimala in Kerala, yet another reason attributed to the increase in the number of visitors. There were more inter-district and inter-State tourists on Saturday and Sunday.

Dasara Expo till Jan. 2

In view of New Year crowds, Dasara Exhibition has been extended till Jan. 2, 2023 to enable locals and tourists visit the place. Apart from shopping for their needs, the visitors relish their favourite delicacies and spend some time enjoying the rides at amusement park.