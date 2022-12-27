Mass DL Issuance Drive for auto, taxi wallahs planned:  Police Commissioner

December 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has said “A Mass Driving License (DL) Issuance Drive will be conducted for the benefit of autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in city in the coming days.”

He was addressing over 500 auto and taxi drivers at the awareness programme on ‘Control of Crime and Traffic’ at Town Hall here, which was organised by City Police as part of Crime Prevention Month-2022.

The City Top Cop stressed on the do’s and don’ts to be followed by the drivers that will also boost tourism prospects in the city.

The Commissioner said “You are largely dependent on this profession and Mysuru being the Cultural Capital where tourists visit the city in large numbers. Auto and taxi drivers should behave responsibly with the tourists as it would also increase their faith and respect towards you. Such gentle behaviours will be a significant contribution towards the promotion of tourism in city. You should also have respect towards the profession.”

“It is known that most of you buy vehicles on loan, but when it comes to keeping the documents, especially DL, you avoid due to the lack of adequate resources even to obtain the same,” said Ramesh.

Recalling his stint as SP of Ramanagara, Ramesh said “The Police Department along with RTO had jointly conducted a DL issuance drive and over 4,500 drivers were benefited from it. Hence, you should not violate the law.”

Citing his own example, Ramesh who had conducted a reality check of auto drivers, said “When I came to Mysuru I hired an app based auto service and went around the city. Myself and the auto driver had Google map on and it was a pleasant experience for one-and-a-half hours. With this, my respect towards auto drivers has increased as the auto driver behaved in a gentle manner.”

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar, K.R. Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy and CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Traffic Inspectors Muniyappa, Manjunath, Prasanna, Yogesh and Suresh Kumar and RTO (West) Bhimanagowda Patil were present.