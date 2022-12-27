Cabinet clears six Private Varsity Bills

December 27, 2022

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet on Monday approved Bills that grant Private University status to six major educational institutions in Karnataka.

Speaking to press persons after the Cabinet meeting at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha yesterday, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said the six proposed Varsities are: T. John University (Bengaluru), Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University (Bengaluru), Sapthagiri University (Bengaluru), Acharya University (Bengaluru), GM University (Davanagere) and Kishkinda University (Ballari).

The Minister said the Government will introduce these Bills during the ongoing Legislature Session. He further said that the Cabinet also discussed amending the Karnataka Fire Services Act to make it mandatory for those constructing buildings to obtain a No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the Fire Department.

Rs. 1 crore grant to Mandya University

Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the Government has provided Rs. 1 crore grant till now to Mandya University set up in 2019.

Replying to a question by Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda in the Legislative Council on Monday, the Minister said Rs. 75 lakh has been released in three equal instalments to the University. He pointed out that out of the Rs. 1 crore, Rs. 20 lakh will be spent for scientific equipment, Rs. 15 lakh for necessary furniture, Rs.5 lakh for Library books, Rs. 20 lakh for Computers, Printers and Xerox machines, Rs. 5 lakh for drinking water unit, Rs. 10 lakh for infrastructure maintenance, Rs. 15 lakh for new administrative building interiors and Rs. 10 lakh for CCTV Cameras.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, replying to another question by the MLC, said a total of 276 Schools and Colleges in Mandya district have been damaged due to recent rains and a report in this regard has been sent to Mandya DC. Funds for repair of damaged school buildings have been released under NDRF and SDRF grants, he added.