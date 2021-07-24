Chamarajanagar Hospital oxygen tragedy: BJP farmer leader demands action against former Mysuru DC Rohini

July 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Holding former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri responsible for the tragedy at Chamarajanagar District Hospital that snuffed out the lives of 24 COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen, BJP Raitha Morcha leader Mallesh has demanded stern action against her.

He was talking to media persons after deposing both orally and filing written statement before the One-Man Commission headed by retired High Court Judge B.A. Patil, which is probing the incident by holding its sitting at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday.

Mallesh claimed that Rohini did not supply sufficient quantity of oxygen to Chamarajanagar which led to the shortage of oxygen and resulted in the death of 24 Corona positive persons. The required quantity of oxygen was not supplied to Chamarajanagar District Hospital on time following her pressure on Drugs Controller and Oxygen supplying plants.

Most of the patients who died were poor people. Punishing her will serve as a lesson for other IAS Officers, he noted.

He said the Commission was requested to recommend to the State Government to announce an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to families of 24 deceased persons.

Commission begins hearing

The One-Man Commission headed by retired High Court Judge B.A. Patil began hearing of oxygen tragedy case at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here yesterday. Those who had filed the affidavits were called one by one to record their statements before the presiding officer. The Judge gave a patient hearing to all.

Chamarajanagar Taluk Panchayat Member Kudlur Sridharmurthy has sought action against Chamarajanagar DC Dr. M.R. Ravi and Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Dean accusing them for the tragedy. Retired District Health Officer Dr. Yogashankar has said this tragedy could have been averted had the DC taken timely action. Considering it as ‘dereliction of duty,’ stern action must be initiated against the Ch’nagar DC, he said.