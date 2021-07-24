No bathing, ‘mudi seve’ on banks of Nanjangud Temple
News

No bathing, ‘mudi seve’ on banks of Nanjangud Temple

July 24, 2021

Nanjangud: Over 30,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote following heavy rain in the Dam catchment areas in Wayanad. 

As a result, River Kapila in Nanjangud taluk is in full spate with historical Hadinaru Kaalu Mantapa almost submerged. The Snana Ghatta and Sopana Katte are also under water. 

People residing on the banks of the river and the low-lying areas have been warned to move to safer places by Tahsildar Mohana Kumari. She said that areas like Bokkahalli, Kullankanahundi, Halladakeri, Kurubageri, Gourighatta and other areas are likely to be affected with water entering into houses.

Sri Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple authorities have banned people from bathing in the river and also on its banks on which the historic temple is located. Also, ‘mudi seve’ conducted by the temple has been temporarily suspended.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching