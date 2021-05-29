Netas Vs Babus: CM directs everyone to work in tandem

May 29, 2021

MP Pratap Simha, MLA S.R. Mahesh complain against DC

MLA G.T. Devegowda backs DC Rohini Sindhuri

Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadev skips CM’s video-conference

Mysore/Mysuru: Following reports of alleged skirmishes between the elected representatives and District Administration headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has asked everyone to work in tandem to bring down the Corona Positive cases and mortality rate in district.

The CM was holding video-conference with districts which have high positivity and mortality rates and also in view of explosion of cases in rural areas in the State this morning. The Government is launching “Vaidyara Nadige Halli Kadege” (doctors march towards rural areas) to check the spread of Corona virus in rural areas.

The CM, who gave a patient hearing to suggestions and problems from ten MLAs, three MLCs and MP of Mysuru, promised all help from the State Government. He also advised them to work in coordination till COVID comes under control.

According to sources, MP Pratap Simha and K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh are said to have complained to the CM about DC Rohini Sindhuri not visiting rural areas to assess the situation. Mahesh is learnt to have told that where as District Minister Somashekar has visited his taluk, the DC has not bothered to visit despite 50 deaths being reported in K.R. Nagar taluk. The duo sought to know the reasons why the DC was not going to villages which are reporting more number of cases and deaths than Mysuru city. However, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda heaped praises on the DC for taking up Covid-related initiatives in his Constituency.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah of the Congress spoke about shortage of oxygen at hospitals in his Constituency, Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas requested the CM to expedite supply of medicines which had been purchased out of his area development fund.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Minister Somashekar categorically denied that MP Pratap Simha and MLA Mahesh had complained to CM against the DC. He said that the elected representatives only spoke about medical supplies for hospitals in their Constituencies. They also spoke with unison for completing the ongoing house-to-house survey at the earliest for early detection and treatment of infected persons.

The CM was briefed about the need for ramping up the supply of injections for treating Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) cases which were on the rise in district. As on today, there are 54 active cases of Black Fungus and each patient needs to be given one injection per day for 21 days. The district has just 121 vials as on today. This problem has been discussed with Dy. Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayana who has promised increase allocation to district soon, Somashekar maintained.

The District Minister also told Yediyurappa that the District Administration has taken all steps to make the district Corona-free by July 1.