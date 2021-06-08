Chamarajanagar Hospital Tragedy probe: Even after 3 days, no one deposes before One-man Commission in Mysuru !

June 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even three days after the setting up of Justice B.A. Patil One-man Inquiry Commission camp office in Mysuru, no one has turned up as yet to depose before the Commission.

The Government has constituted the Inquiry Commission to probe into the events that led to the death of 24 COVID patients undergoing treatment at Chamarajanagar District Hospital on the intervening night of May 2 and 3.

The Commission’s camp office is located in the new building at Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road in Mysuru.

The office started functioning from June 5 and those who want to make submissions to the Commission regarding the Chamarajanagar COVID deaths, can make the same along with supporting documents before 15 days.

After an uproar over the deaths, the Government had formed the One-man Inquiry Commission on May 5 nominating Justice B.A. Patil, a retired Karnataka High Court Judge, to inquire and submit a report.