Chamarajanagar Hospital Tragedy probe: Even after 3 days, no one deposes before One-man Commission in Mysuru !
News

Chamarajanagar Hospital Tragedy probe: Even after 3 days, no one deposes before One-man Commission in Mysuru !

June 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even three days after the setting up of Justice B.A. Patil One-man Inquiry Commission camp office in Mysuru, no one has turned up as yet to depose before the Commission.

The Government has constituted the Inquiry Commission to probe into the events that led to the death of 24 COVID patients undergoing treatment at Chamarajanagar District Hospital on the intervening night of May 2 and 3.

The Commission’s camp office is located in the new building at Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road in Mysuru.

The office started functioning from June 5 and those who want to make submissions to the Commission regarding the Chamarajanagar COVID deaths, can make the same along with supporting documents before 15 days.

After an uproar over the deaths, the Government had formed the One-man Inquiry Commission on May 5 nominating Justice B.A. Patil, a retired Karnataka High Court Judge, to inquire and submit a report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching