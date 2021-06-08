Can’t fix deadline to make Mysuru District Corona-free: New DC
Coronavirus Update, News

Can’t fix deadline to make Mysuru District Corona-free: New DC

June 8, 2021
  • COVID-19 is not like natural disaster to make such a promise
  • Former DC wanted ‘COVID-Mukta Mysuru’ by July 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham today categorically said that it is not possible to fix any deadline to wipe-out Coronavirus but concerted efforts will be made to achieve this in a phased manner.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function to vaccinate newspaper vendors and media personnel at Vartha Bhavan here this morning, he categorically said it was impossible to declare Mysuru as Covid-free District from July 1 since no time limit could be fixed for the Corona-like epidemic. In case of any natural disaster, time limit can be fixed but not for the viruses like Corona. 

“My predecessor, Rohini Sindhuri may have announced of making Mysuru Corona-free by July 1 out of good intention. The concept is good but it is practically difficult,” he added.

Dr. Bagadi said that Covid-19 management was not like any natural disaster management. But serious efforts are being made to flush out this virus from the district as soon as possible. 

“I visited District War Room to study its functioning and will be visiting District Hospital and other Covid Hospitals. I will be going to rural areas next week. My support is for any good things done by Doctors, Police, Media and Frontline Workers to check the spread of Corona contagion. I took charge on Sunday and understanding the district. For any development, other than Covid, the support of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Media, Citizens and Associations/ Organisations, is always solicited.”

The DC said while pursuing his studies, he had thought that his home district, Vizag, is most beautiful. But his perception changed after he came to Mysuru for training at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI). The City of Mysuru is very beautiful and people are very cultured and intelligent, he opined.

READ ALSO  COVID-19: Don’t panic but take precautions, say city docs

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Department of Information & Public Relations Assistant Director R. Raju, COVID-19 Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr. L. Ravi, Department of Health and Family Welfare Manager Dr. Diwakar, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and others were present.

As many as 300-350 persons are planned to be vaccinated  today at the venue.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Can’t fix deadline to make Mysuru District Corona-free: New DC”

  1. Bala says:
    June 8, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Correctly said. If people follow strict guidelines then it is possible to reduce to a manageable level.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching