Chamundeshwari idol sculptor among 65 Rajyotsava awardees

October 28, 2020

Four awardees from Mysuru; Awards to be presented in Bengaluru on Nov. 7

Bengaluru: Noted sculptor N.S. Janardhan Murthy, yoga expert-cum-Ayurveda doctor Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, Educationist Dr. Puttasiddaiah and C. Maheshwaran (Media), all from Mysuru, are among 65 persons who have been selected for Kannada Rajyotsava Award being given by the Government of Karnataka for the year 2020.

Other noted personalities are actor-producer Appadanda T. Raghu of Kodagu, Konkani Poet Valerian D’Souza (Vally Vagga) of Dakshina Kannada and folk singer Gururaj Hosakote of Bagalkot.

Releasing the list of awardees at a press meet here this morning, Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi said this was for the first time, the Government has announced the names of recipients three days in advance for Rajyotsava Day to be held on Nov. 1. However, the awards will be presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at a simple function at Ravindra Kalakshethra in Bengaluru on Nov. 7. The award carries Rs. 1 lakh cash prize, a gold medal weighing 25 grams and a citation.

People may not have heard about N.S. Janardhan Murthy but they have definitely seen his art piece — Panchaloha idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, which is kept inside the Golden Howdah and taken out in Jumboo Savari procession. The idol is put on display inside the Palace Museum and taken out only during the Dasara festival. The same idol is placed inside the Silver Chariot on the inaugural day of Dasara atop Chamundi Hill every year on which the dignitaries shower flowers.

Expressing his happiness, Murthy proudly told Star of Mysore, “I am the sculptor of the Panchahola idol which is used during Dasara festival every year.”

List of State Rajyotsava Awardees-2020

Literature: Prof. C.P. Siddhashrama (Dharwad), V. Muni Venkatappa (Kolar), Ramanna Byati (Gadag, Specially Abled), Valerian D’Souza (Valli Vagga, Dakshina Kannada) and D.N. Akki (Yadgir).

Music: Ambayya Nuli (Raichur), Anant Terdal (Belagavi), B.V. Srinivas (Bengaluru Urban), Girija Narayan (Bengaluru Urban) and K. Lingappa Sherigara Kateel (Dakshina Kannada).

Judiciary: K.N. Bhat (Bengaluru) and M.K. Vijaykumar (Udupi).

Media: C. Maheshwaran (Mysuru) and T. Venkatesh (Bengaluru Urban).

Yoga: Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar (Mysuru).

Education: M.N. Shadakshari (Chikmagalur); Dr. R. Ramakrishna (Chamarajanagar); Dr. M.G. Eshwarappa (Davanagere); Dr. Puttasiddaiah (Mysuru); Ashok Shettar (Belagavi) and D.S. Dandin (Gadag).

Horanadu Kannadiga: Kusumodara Deranna Shetty (Dakshina Kannada) and Vidyasimhacharya Mahuli (Mumbai).

Sports: H.P. Nanjegowda (Tumakuru) and Usharani (Bengaluru Urban).

Others: Dr. K.V. Raju (Kolar); N. Venkobarao (Hassan); Dr. K.S. Rajanna (Mandya, Specially Abled) and V. Lakshminarayana (Mandya).

Associations: Youth For Seva (Bengaluru Urban); Devadasi Swavalambana Kendra (Ballari); Better India (Bengaluru Urban); Yuva Brigade (Bengaluru Rural) and Dharmothana Trust (Dharmasthala).

Social Service :.S. (Kundaragi) Hegde (Uttara Kannada); Prema Kodandarama Shresti (Chikmagalur); Manegar Minar Saheb (Udupi) and Mohini Siddegowda (Chikmagalur).

Medicine: Dr. Ashok Sonnad (Bagalkot); Dr. B.S. Srinath (Shivamogga); Dr. A. Nagarathna (Ballari) and Dr. Venkatappa (Ramanagar).

Agriculture: Surat Singh Kanoor Singh Rajput (Bidar); S.V. Sumangalamma Veerabhadrappa (Chitradurga) and Dr. Siddramappa Basavantharao Patil (Kalaburagi).

Environment: Amara Narayana (Chikkaballapur) and N.D. Patil (Vijayapura).

Science and Technology: Prof. Udupi Srinivasa (Udupi) and Dr. Chindi Vasudevappa (Shivamogga).

Co-operation: Dr. C.N. Manchegowda (Bengaluru Urban).

Bayalata: Kempavva Harijana (Belagavi) and Channabasappa Bendigeri (Haveri).

Yakshagana: Bangar Achari (Chamarajanagar) and M.K. Ramesh Acharya (Shivamogga).

Theatre: Anasuya (Hassan), H. Shadaksharappa (Davanagere) and Thippeswamy (Chitradurga).

Film: B.S. Basavaraj (Tumakuru) and A.T. Raghu (Kodagu).

PAINTING: M.J. Vachedh Mutt (Dharwad).

Folk: Gururaja Hosakote (Bagalkot) and Dr. Hampanahalli Thimmegowda (Hassan).

Sculpture: N.S. Janardhan Murthy (Mysuru).

Dance: Vidushi Jyothi Pattabhiram.

Folk/ Puppetry: Keshappa Shillekyatara (Koppala).